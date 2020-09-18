Happy birthday, queen: Zozibini Tunzi’s top 3 slay looks

September 18 isn't just another day on the calendar, it’s also the birthday of South Africa’s beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi. The reigning Miss Universe, who lives in New York, is at home in Sidwadweni, Eastern Cape, for her 27th birthday celebrations. A fashionista of note, Tunzi is also a strong advocate for the rights of women and children. Without trying too hard, she’s always dressed to the nines. Given that it is her special day, we celebrate with her by exploring her top three looks.

Beachwear

She welcomed spring in style with a hot yellow swimming costume. Taking to Instagram, she said: “Hello spring! Hello September babies! Hello, birth month! My birthday is on the 18th of this month. I’ll start accepting gifts as soon as possible! Thanks in advance 😃#virgo.”

Freakum dress

Zozi understands that you always have to look better than your problems. Donning a lime freakum dress, she showed us that no matter what she’s going through, she never misses a fashion beat.

”What an emotionally taxing week! I am however grateful for life, for health, for love, and to still have a little silly in me. Also, I’m smiling on the inside, but the sass took over😄 Have a safe weekend everyone," she said.

Maxi dresses

She sure looks like a black Barbie whenever she’s wearing a maxi dress. We love the white gown she wore when she took part in the black and white challenge.

“Day by day women are becoming an endangered species. My heart goes out to every woman who is and has suffered. It goes out to the families of those who have lost loved ones to femicide. All we ask for is the right to keep our lives. Big love to all the women who nominated me for the challenge. Strength to each of you! #challengeaccepted,” she shared on Instagram.