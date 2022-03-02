Has she gone too far? Rihanna’s barely-there Paris Fashion Week outfit leaves little to the imagination

Rihanna really knows how to up! Since she revealed her pregnancy at the end of January, the singer and business mogul has been out and about showing off her baby bump the way only Riri can.

Over the past few days, the 34-year-old mom-to-be has been creating a stir at Paris fashion Week. On Tuesday she made a grand, fashionably late entrance at the Dior Womenswear fashion show wearing a sheer black dress over black lace lingerie with a long black leather coat draped over her. She completed the sexy look with a pair of knee-high patent leather boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Rahhal (@hautecoutureglobal) This is by far her most daring maternity look and leaves little to the imagination.

We all know she is always a giant leap ahead of the fashion game and that her maternity style is anything but boring, but walking out and about in what basically looks like sexy lingerie, with her skimpy panties clearly on display, seems a bit too risqué even for Rihanna. Rihanna shows off her belly in a sheer dress. Picture: Instagram/allofrih We all love how she’s embraced her growing belly and we love how she’s always showing it off, but the whole underwear as outerwear isn’t a vibe even if you’re NOT pregnant. It’s obvious that the “Umbrella” singer is loving her preggy body. “I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” she told People magazine.