Heidi Klum took 5-hour flight to check on Halloween costume

Heidi Klum took a five-hour flight to check on her Halloween costume's progress. The 'America's Got Talent' judge is known for her elaborate outfits on the spooky holiday and has teased she plans to outdo her previous efforts - which have included Princess Fiona from ‘Shrek’, cartoon siren Jessica Rabbit, The Mask, and last year's worm - this 31 October.

While the costume isn't ready yet, Klum is happy with how it's looking now. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I actually just took a trip, five hours I had to fly some place - and i don't even want to say where, 'cause I don't want to give you away any clue - but I had to fly five hours to this mysterious place and five hours back just to have a little look how things were going. "Things are going very well. Thank goodness!"

The 50-year-old beauty went on to offer a "little hint" to this year's costume. She said: "And I mean the tiniest little hint I can give you is it's going to be very colourful, and super big. "Honestly, I was envisioning it to be epic."

The "super big" outfit will be so vast, the model teased she might need to "block a few lanes of the street" when she poses in it. Klum loves to see the reaction to her costumes. She said: "For me, it's epic when all of a sudden gifs are being made, and everyone is talking about it. and it's in the news and people are laughing.

"Then for me its like, 'Okay, this was a very good one." Trying on the costumes isn't easy because "a lot of these things are done with prosthetics."

She added :"And these prosthetics things are very, very expensive and once you've used them, you don't take them off and then you can't put them back on. It's one and done." But even so, Klum still keeps all her past costumes.