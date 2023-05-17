Here’s how you can wear your sexy high heels without the pain

I recently watched “Sex and the City”, again, and I couldn’t get enough of how Carrie always, ever so casually, walks around in heels all day. Every day! Slipping into a sexy pair of heels is an instant mood booster and can elevate just about any look.

Unfortunately, wearing heels all day isn’t quite as easy as Carrie makes it look. Well, not for everyone that is. In fact, it can be quite painful if you’re a first-timer or simply not used to wearing them.

Here are some tips to help you wear high heels without experiencing too much pain. Is it the right size? Make sure you are wearing the right size of high heels. Shoes that are too tight or too loose can cause pain and discomfort.

Practice makes perfect Take small steps and practise walking in your high heels. This will help you get used to the feel of the shoes and will also help you improve your balance. Take small steps and practise walking in your high heels. Picture: Pexels Pavel Danilyuk Stretch your feet

Before and after wearing high heels, stretch your feet to help prevent pain and injury. You can do simple stretches like rolling a tennis ball under your feet or standing on a step and stretching your heels down. Start off low If you are just starting to wear high heels, start with a lower heel height. This will help you get used to the feeling of wearing heels and reduce the strain on your feet.

Start off by wearing low heels. Picture: Pexels Yaroslava Borz Use inserts Consider using shoe inserts to cushion your feet and provide extra support. There are many different types of inserts available, including gel, foam, and silicone. Take breaks