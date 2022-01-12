High heels for beginners: Here’s how to ease your way into them

Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw said: “I’m very, very comfortable in heels. The higher the better”. Carrie makes wearing heels so easy. In And Just Like That, the heels-obsessed character is mortified when she is forced to wear flats in an episode where she needs hip surgery.

Carrie Bradshaw. Picture: Instagram Now that life is returning to a new kind of normal, high heels are back in a big way. Women are dusting off their red-soled Louboutins and stepping out on a high whenever they can. Like Carrie, there are women who simply cannot be without their heels. Wearing heels can make any woman feel sexy, but if you’re not used to wearing them, you can look and feel like new born gazelle struggling to balance, rather than a graceful flamingo.

If you’re a first-timer, you’ll soon realise that strutting in heels all day can be quite painful. Here are a few tips on how to ease your way into wearing heels. Get the size right

This might sound like the most obvious thing to do but you would be surprised how many women would buy a shoe they love even if it’s a size bigger. Wearing heels that are a size up will have you sliding in your shoes. A size smaller will, of course, pinch your toes, or if it is an open toe shoe or sandal, your toes will hang over the front. Not an attractive look! Leave the 6-inch pin nail stilettos to the experts Unless you intend sitting down for most of the day or perhaps going to a special occasion that won’t require much movement, these super high stilettos are not for you. Not yet anyway.

Reserve super high heels for special occasions. Picture: Pexels Block heels are still bang on trend. They add the height you’re looking for and are far more comfortable. Otherwise simply opt for a lower heel. Opt for block heels. Picture: Pexels Padding helps Gel foot pads are the best thing that could ever have happened for the lover of heels. These silicone pads help prevent the foot from sliding forward which helps to protect your toes, as well as reduce the pains experienced on the ball of your foot.