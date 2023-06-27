Hollywoodbets Durban July ambassadors share tips on how to interpret this year’s theme

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is just a week away and one can feel the excitement in the air. For us, fashionistas, the day is more about extraordinary fashion than the horse racing.

While there are those folks who are super organised and have decided on an outfit, others are running around trying to find something to wear. If you’re one of those people who are asking yourself: “What am I going to wear?”, then read what Hollywoodbets brand ambassadors and influencers have to say about this year’s “Out of this World” theme and the tips they offer. Actress and social media influencer Nadia Jaftha says that this year’s theme means a different universe.

“The galaxy and the stars and almost beyond what we can imagine,” she says. Nadia Jaftha. Picture: Supplied Jaftha say that when deciding on what to wear, colour is a good starting point, whether it’s in the make-up, shoes, hair or outfit. “I would say my style is very different and never safe, so you can say I may be pushing the boundaries for this event. I'm wearing a custom piece by Hajierah Davids, a Cape Town-based designer,” she says.

“Something extraordinary, rarely seen, an unforgettable moment to witness,” is how TV sports presenter Carol Tshabalala describes this year’s theme. Carol Tshabalala. Picture: Instagram/simplycarol8 She advises people to be creative, consider their options and find something that complements them. Tshabalala describes her personal style as “simple elegance”.

“I love to be comfortable in anything I wear, be it casual, formal or glamorous. Comfort is always key for me. I don’t necessarily follow trends. I like timeless pieces that allow me to stand out in my own personal way,” says the TV presenter. Her favourite South African fashion designers? “I do love Scalo’s work,” she says. “I love how sophisticated and elegant his gowns are. Always with such classic silhouettes and rich high-quality fabric. Another favourite of mine is Biji la Maison. What a class act. Every piece is perfectly put together. Show-stopping dresses that will set you apart each time.”

Xavier Haupt, a South African social media personality and one of the Hollywoodbets Durban July influencers, says this year’s theme is something we haven’t experienced. “I think anything is fair game,” says Haupt. Xavier Haupt. Picture: Instagram/_xavierhaupt “My style transforms with my mood or the specific event I attend, so I’m definitely going out of this world for this one.”