House of Cinnamon launches their spring/summer collection 2021

Local fashion masters, House of Cinnamon recently launched their limited edition Spring/Summer 2021 collection of well-made classics.

The range captures an effortless style, combining the warmth of summer with an understated aesthetic. All products are handmade by local artisans with high quality materials ranging from the softest calf skin leather to sustainable fabrics.

The collection includes well-designed chic sandals, flats and mules, quality handbags and understated accessories.

Sandals in the collection have been named after long standing House of Cinnamon clients who supported the local fashion house and its staff complement of local artisans throughout the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

The spring/summer collection is effused with retail glamour and makes for the perfect festive gift.