Hout Bay women repurpose bread bags to put bread on the table

Living in this tough economy during the pandemic, one has to find ways to make money without breaking the bank. Yes, in most cases, making money requires money. Resources are needed, and they don’t always come cheap. Luckily for crocheter Jane Hoffman, she found ways to make sustainable handbags using recycled plastic bread bags.

It’s been eight months since she joined Re.Bag.Re.Use, a project of repurposing empty bread bags into crocheted shopping and beach bags. She and her team of 10 women – eight crocheters and three who cut the plastic – are consistent in growing the project. “The extra money that I make from Re.Bag.Re.Use is really a blessing since I can buy bread, milk and even electricity. I’ve also been able to buy data for my granddaughter so that she can apply to nursing colleges and further her education. Furthering her education and becoming independent is very important,” said Hoffman.

Regine le Roux, the founder of the Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative, has urged Capetonians not to throw away their plastic bread bags. “Your empty bread bag might just be able to put bread on the table for someone. For every Re.Bag.Re.Use product that gets sold, a portion goes to the ladies that cut the plastic, the crocheter as well as a local charity. You are also making sure that the plastic does not land up in landfills or our oceans,” said Le Roux. You can support Re.Bag.Re.Use by donating plastic bags to the team, buying a shopping or beach bag or joining BackABuddy to raise funds.