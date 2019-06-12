American teenagers are making money by selling second-hand clothes on an app called Depop. Picture: The Business Insider.

American teenagers are coining it by selling second clothes using an Instagram looking like app called Depop. Described as a mixture of eBay and Instagram, Depop is one of the leading social shopping apps.



According to Business Insider, the company recently announced that it has raised $62 million in a round of funding led by New York-based venture capital firm, General Atlantic. It plans to use the funding to expand in the US and triple its user base there.





Young Americans have taken advantage of the app and use it to sell clothes during the holidays. The owners of the app only take 10% from each sale.

Depop. Picture: Business Insider.





Setting up a shop on Depop is easy.





First, you download the app and sign up by creating a username, link the account to your email address, and add a photo that represents your brand.





You also need to put in a short bio of what your brand is about and what you’re planning to sell. To promote yourself even better, you can link your Instagram account.





Once you’ve done that you then set up your billing address details and link your account to your PayPal. This is where all payments are handled.





From there you can start listing items that are up for sale and start running your mini business.



