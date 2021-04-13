How to style chunky loafers - the ’it’ shoe for autumn and winter

It’s officially autumn and we’ve already been ambushed by a whole host of new fashion trends to fill our wardrobes with. Loafers, in particular, have been showing up more and more on social media, and in the outfits of fashion influencers on celebs alike. Whether it’s being worn with cropped jeans to highlight the shoe or pleated skirts and knee socks for some hardcore Rachel Green circa season 1 of Friends vibes, the once slim and sleek loafers have been given a chunky makeover, perfect for those embracing the resurgence of 90s fashion. For those hoping to streamline their wardrobes, ridding them of fashion fads, this trend won’t contribute to the collection of items you’ve already sworn to never wear again. With their ability to fit into any look, they’re sure to become a staple for the next few seasons, becoming your favourite go-to shoe.

From leather to pleather and suede uppers, the bottoms of these stylish shoes are rugged, fixed with flexible, waterproof and long-lasting rubber soles made to withstand the elements.

So, whether you're stomping around town, heading to the office for a meeting or going out to brunch with your besties, their versatility will see you through business and pleasure.

Fall 2015 marked the beginning of the loafer’s new chapter in fashion with Gucci's Alessandro Michele introducing the slide – plush leather adorned with the traditional Gucci gold horse-bit ornament with a completely open back.

Since then, designers have evolved the once traditional look by introducing edgy embellishments ranging from kangaroo fur trims to lug soles and animal print.

How to style chunky loafers for Autumn/Winter:

Preppy

Picture: Pinterest.

This look is exactly something the Upper East Siders of Gossip Girl would be wearing in 2021.

Pair the shoes with anything from a plaid, pleated skirt and a turtle neck knit or a tweed dress and knee high socks.

Throw on a headband and you’re ready to rule Manhattan.

Business

Picture: Pinterest.

From oversized blazers to straight leg pant suits, loafers can be styled in ways that offer professionalism with a stylish edge.

Pick a pair of loafers with a few extravagant embellishments like an ornate gold buckle or snake skin print for something a little more standout.

Edgy

Picture: Pinterest.

Fishnet stockings, oversized shirts, leather jackets and ripped jeans – take your loafers to the next level by incorporating the latest in street style.

For accessories, layered gold jewellery, sunglasses with small frames and a mini bag should complete the look.

Cottagecore

Picture: Pinterest.

Cute dresses with puffed sleeves and ruched detailing across the bust, billowing hemlines and dainty floral prints in neutral shades and pastels, the cottagecore aesthetic embodies carefree looks that are whimsical and romantic.

However, it needs a little bit of ruggedness to balance the outfits, the chunky soles of these loafers are perfect for this.

Comfy and casual

Picture: Pinterest.

Swap white sneakers for loafers when it comes to more laid-back looks.

Whether that be plain white T-shirts, flannels, mom jeans or slouchy knitwear, chunky loafers mesh incredibly well with comfy and casual attire.