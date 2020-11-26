How to turn athleisure threads into sleek office wear

Athleisure gear is the new office wear. If there’s one thing that the lockdown has taught us, it is that you can still look “formal” in comfortable clothes. Most people are no longer into wearing heels, formal pants and shirts. Nevertheless, they are still slaying in functional activewear. Although there may still be a dress code in a professional environment, the good news is that most office attire is becoming increasingly more casual, especially during the new "work-from-home" normal. That said, spending the day dressed in activewear comes with its own set of rules that will prevent you from looking like you just rolled out of bed and here’s how:

Jazz it up with accessories

Mixing leggings, workout headbands and tops with some accessories will transfer your look and give your outfit a new life. Earrings and necklaces will add a personal touch and elegance to your sports vibe. That’s not all, head accessories are also a great way to complete your look this summer, make a statement with a trendy bucket hat or baseball cap.

Streetwear meets activewear

It is the best fashion combination that has the power to make you look trendy and elegant at the same time. For a more chic look, replace your training shoes with heels. You can also pair your yoga pants with a sleek blazer to create a more sophisticated look. Monica Ebert from Core Merino says that when it comes to looking chic and practical in summer, women use a tank top as a stylish alternative to the standard training sports bra.

“A merino wool sleeveless tank packs as much style as it does soft comfort; this top is the ultimate summertime wardrobe staple," she said.

Know your summer colours, textures and your occasion

It’s important to know when and how to dress for an occasion.

For example, if you have a job interview or a client presentation session, it might not be the best time to rock a floral crop top and high waisted stretchy pants. Explore and mix and match solids with prints as well as sustainable, comfortable textiles such as merino wool and natural silk fabrics.