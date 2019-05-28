Design by Tokyo James. Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo

From the duvet – reworked into a coat – to scarves, knits and animal prints, these are just menswear trends that you need to incorporate into your winter closet. These trends are straight from the SA Menswear Week (SAMW) Autumn and Winter runway 2019.



Design by Nicholas Coutts . . Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo





1. Woven Scarves: They are thick enough to keep you warm during the cold months and they go with just about anything in your wardrobe. Wear them with a coat like this Nicholas Coutts design or wear them over a sweater tied around the neck.





Design by One I Am. . Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo





2. Sleepwear as day-wear: This trend is for the brave and daring. The functionality of wearing a duvet as a coat such as this design by One I Am is up for discussion but I give it top marks for creativity. Why leave the comfort of your bed when you can take it with you?





Design by Palse. Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo







3. Lightweight Sweaters: Cardigans work for those rare warm days in winter when you don't feel like putting on a thick coat or sweater. Paired with formal trousers, like this design from Palse, says “effortlessly stylish”.





Design by Rosey & Vittori. Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo





4. Into the wild: Animal prints such as zebra, cheetah and snake print like this Rosey & Vittori design are trending on and off fashion week runways. Wear them bold in neon, pink or black and white.





A design by Throwaway Twenty. . Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo





5. Boho: Long or oversized cardigans in luscious textures and fabrics can take your casual outfit from basic to dapper gentleman.

Design by Throwaway Twenty.





Design by Tokyo James.Picture by Simon Deiner / SDR Photo





6. Leather: It doesn't matter the season, leather is always on trend. The fabric adjusts to your body temperature making it cool and comfortable during summer and warm during winter. This ox-blood suit by Tokyo James is worn with a duvet fabric cape, two trends that are worth wearing.





* The Spring and summer SS20 season of SAMW will take place on July 5&6 2019. For more info visit http://www.menswearweek.co.za/