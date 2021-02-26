IOL Fashion digital magazine: A celebration of love
As we come to the end of February and the dozen Valentine’s day roses have wilted and died and the heart-shaped chocolate treats have been eaten and long forgotten, let’s not forget that love is a gift that should be cherished every day.
In this month’s IOL Fashion magazine, “The Love Issue”, we celebrate love in all its beautiful splendour to remind us that it shouldn't only be celebrated on that one day.
Whether you’ve been with your partner for 20 years or you’ve just found the one you’ve been searching for all your life, you have to continue putting in the effort to keep the love alive.
To keep the fire burning.
So often we become complacent and allow that initial spark to fizzle and the romance to die.
In this issue we remind you to take care, love and pamper yourself the way you used to before you got into a relationship, to give those grey sweatpants a break and slip on something a bit sexier so now and then.
Update your undies by adding a few naughty items not only to fire things up in the bedroom but for you to unleash your inner sex goddess again.
You don’t need fancy gifts and grand gestures to keep your love blooming.
I hope this issue will serve as a reminder of how simple things can keep the romance alive.
Read the latest issue here.