IOL Fashion digital magazine: A celebration of love

As we come to the end of February and the dozen Valentine’s day roses have wilted and died and the heart-shaped chocolate treats have been eaten and long forgotten, let’s not forget that love is a gift that should be cherished every day.

In this month’s IOL Fashion magazine, “The Love Issue”, we celebrate love in all its beautiful splendour to remind us that it shouldn't only be celebrated on that one day.

Whether you’ve been with your partner for 20 years or you’ve just found the one you’ve been searching for all your life, you have to continue putting in the effort to keep the love alive.

To keep the fire burning.

So often we become complacent and allow that initial spark to fizzle and the romance to die.