‘Is this a joke?’ TikTokers horrified by boob-revealing ‘funeral dress’

“Is this a joke?” This is what one TikTok user said after seeing this video. A woman wearing a skin-tight, barely there dress, is calling the boob-revealing black dress a “funeral dress” leaving viewers horrified.

The video is intended to share the news that the brand, EdgyLittlePieces, has its “best-selling funeral dress” back in stock. The tight short black dress features large cut-outs that bare pretty much the entire front section of the body from the neck down to her navel. The video has over 600k views and is captioned, “Funeral dresses still in stock”.

In the video, she even gives a demo of different ways to wear the dress. Starting off with flesh revealed, she then shows how one can tighten the thin straps to make it “super modest for the funeral, then loosen it back down for the after-party.” By “super modest” she means that by tightening the straps, the cut-outs are closed up.

