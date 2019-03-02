The new Swatch SS 19 collection. Picture: Supplied.

Colour, pop art and style all form part of the new Swatch Spring/Summer 2019 collection.



Hosted at the Cause Effect in Cape Town on February 28, Swatch launched strong statement watches with playful designs. The new SS19 Swatch collection is a futuristic mix of techniques and materials that ignite vivid colours.





It has three themes, transformation, listen to me, and energy boost- all which play a part in the never-ending style revolution.





At the @SwatchZA preview of their SS19 range. pic.twitter.com/P6Uy803blc — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) February 28, 2019





The transformation consists of a spectrum of colour with shapes and patterns. It embarks on a discovering journey by playing around with new polarized glass that features a semi-transparent mirror coating.





Listen to me takes you to the urban jungle. It pays tribute to the street heart and pop culture.





Energy boost whets appetites for adventure with electrifying colours and bold contrasts. It boasts a positive vibe that brings delicious results, think freshly squeezed juices and smoothies.



