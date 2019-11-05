Former One Direction member Liam Payne is on fire! Just recently, the singer came clean on his dark past after his split from the boy band.
He told GQ Hype magazine: "There was a lot of stuff. I was drinking too much and getting into really bad, bad situations for quite some time actually.
"And I hit a peak moment where I knew the drinking was going to get me; I needed to do something about it.
"I spent a lot of time drinking to escape the crazy world that I had created for myself. I didn't know what I was doing.
"That first therapy session and being like, 'I don't even know what I like or anything about myself' - it was pretty scary stuff. I was afraid of how far my career was going and that it might go even further."