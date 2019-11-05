It's getting hot in here! Liam Payne strips naked, gets randy for Hugo Boss campaign









Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Global Gift Gala in London. Picture: AP Former One Direction member Liam Payne is on fire! Just recently, the singer came clean on his dark past after his split from the boy band. He told GQ Hype magazine: "There was a lot of stuff. I was drinking too much and getting into really bad, bad situations for quite some time actually. "And I hit a peak moment where I knew the drinking was going to get me; I needed to do something about it. "I spent a lot of time drinking to escape the crazy world that I had created for myself. I didn't know what I was doing. "That first therapy session and being like, 'I don't even know what I like or anything about myself' - it was pretty scary stuff. I was afraid of how far my career was going and that it might go even further."

Now that he seems to be getting his life back on track, he's taken to revealing a rather sexy side to him. Although the singer has been thirst-trapping for a while, he's baring all for the world to see in his latest campaign for Hugo Boss.

Teaming up with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, Payne stripped down to his birthday suit for the raunchy photo shoot.

In one scene, the two seem to get hot and heavy as Maxwell straddles him in a rumpled bed. The nude black and white shoot shows Payne looking seductively at the camera while showing off his gym-toned body.

During the interview with GQ Hype, he admitted that the shoot got slightly out of hand as he and Maxwell downed tequila shots before getting down to business.

"There was a lot of tequila involved for this shoot," he confessed.

"It just ended up being a lot more naked than I thought it was – and for [Stella] as well. She was also naked. And I was just, you know, 'Don't look!' She was naked behind me and I was thinking, 'Liam, don't look whatever you do.'"