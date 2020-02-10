Janelle Monae's Academy Awards dress featured 168 000 hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals and took 600 hours to make.
The 'Harriet' actress walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday wearing a custom metallic tulle mesh A-line gown with a draped hood and open back from Ralph Lauren and the gown had been so heavy, it required a team of four people to deliver the outfit to her dressing room.
The spectacular dress - which was teamed with crystal-lacquered silk lamé platform sandals and Forevermark jewellery - took 600 hours to make.
The 34-year-old singer-and-actress' preparation for the event began on Friday (07.02.20) when her hair stylist, Nikki Helms, visited her to wash her natural locks ahead of creating three looks for the red carpet, her performance during the ceremony and the Oscars afterparties.
Speaking to Vanity Fair on Friday, Nikki said: "Prepping is everything. So I'll be using my Maui Moisture shampoo and conditioner tonight. I'll also be using their hibiscus water detangler."
But at that point, the pair hadn't decided on how Janelle would be styled for the big night.