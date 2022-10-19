Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired Halloween costumes removed from online shopping store

Halloween is around the corner and costume hire places and party shops are rapidly running out of popular costumes. Last year everybody was rushing out to get red jumpsuits and green tracksuit sets when the Netflix show ‘Squid Games’ hit the small screen.

Popular TV shows and movies do make for great costume ideas. Netflix’s latest most-watched show, ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, seems to be the inspiration for many this Halloween. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 101 of “Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”. Picture: Netflix However, online shoppers on eBay, who were hoping to score some items inspired by what the brutal serial killer wears on the series, are now out of luck.

The online shopping store has pulled the plug on costume pieces portraying Dahmer, who killed 17 men and young boys and was a known cannibal. According to TMZ a spokesperson for eBay said that the company has policies that prohibit listings glorifying hate, violence and criminal activities and the Dahmer sales clearly fit the bill. The official policy, listed on their site, says there's no space for "items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts, or crime scenes within the past 100 years."

TMZ previously reported that tons of costumes inspired by Dahmer were up for sale on the website as the Nexflix series gained popularity. Everything from his distinct glasses, a blonde wig and a shirt similar to one worn by Evan Peters on the show.

