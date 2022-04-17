Jennifer Lopez is engaged again. But this time her ring features a rare green diamond

Ah, love. It is beautiful. It is the time you find yourself grinning, eyes lighting up as you think of your lover. It’s the feeling of both trust and being uneasy … And the constant wonder of “WTF was I chosen by this person?”

Love is a sensation that those who have experienced it, wish it will never end. And when it does, well, it feels like how I imagine it would be for those poor souls the Bible says will be put in hell for eternal damnation – the weeping and gnashing of teeth .

Jennifer Lopez is lucky and unlucky in love. But if there is one thing that one can never take away from her, is that she loves fully and loudly. And she doesn’t care what people say about her relationship status – as long as she’s happy. The singer and actress has announced her engagement to Ben Affleck after they rekindled their relationship and went ahead to have a whirlwind summer in Europe together. The two stars first dated in 2002, and were the most talked about couple until they broke up in 2004 and went on to marry other people and have children with them.

When they reunited after nearly two decades since their break-up, we were all filled with that early 00s excitement. Here was a celebrity couple who understood the public’s thirst for celebrity relationships and went ahead and gave us that. While the media did play second fiddle to their personal social media pages, it still was a major tabloid story that they were back together. Nearly a year after their reunion, Bennifer are engaged again. Lopez announced the engagement on her website. Affleck proposed with a 8.5 carat green diamond flanked by clear diamonds in a timeless trinity style and set in a platinum band. The diamond is described as a natural green diamond and is said to be one of the rarest and therefore most expensive in the world. According to Diamond Hedge founder, Mehul Sompura the cost of the ring is estimated to be between $5 million (R72.5m) to $8m. Affleck chose the colour because it’s one of his fiancée’s favourite colours. “I’ve realised there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It’s my lucky colour," she said on her website.

She has been able to amass an impressive engagement ring collection. And all her rings are better than the other. Her first ring from Affleck, featured a pink 6.10 carat diamond. Town & Country reports that it was this ring that kick started coloured diamonds trend, and also dramatically increased the value of pink diamonds. For her next engagement, Lopez also got another Harry Winston diamond ring from eventual husband, Mark Anthony, with whom she has two children. He proposed with an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from Harry Winston. The couple married in 2004 and finalised their divorce in 2015.

From her recent fiancée, baseball legend, Alexander Rodriguez, Lopez received an impressive emerald ring that was estimated to be between 10 and 15 carats. It is interesting to note that all of Lopez’s rings have something in common – they are all coloured stones. While her rings from her first two husbands, Ojani Noa and Cris Judd were white diamonds, they were also unusual designs. Here are some recent celebrity engagement rings that take jewellery design to another level. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged. Picture: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram The rocker enlisted Stephen Webster to design two rings that fit together, featuring the couple's birthstones – an emerald for Fox and a diamond for Kelly. The ring is is set on “two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” as described by the rocker. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost The Marvel actress received an 11-carat pear-shaped brown diamond on a curved band ring from the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian. The ring was designed by James de Givenchy of the brand for discerning jewellery lovers, Taffin de Givenchy.