Jennifer Lopez is sizzling hot in new Guess campaign

Jennifer Lopez returns as the global brand ambassador for Guess watches. This is the second time the diva will feature in the campaign which is directed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer, GUESS and shot through the lens of photographer Tatiana Gerusova in Santa Monica. The striking collection shines the spotlight on the glamorous singer and actor.

The photos feature Lopez wearing the latest edition of the iconic Lady Frontier, featuring mirror dial details with a holographic ombre look. The new iridescent-plating offers luminous colours which reflect when seen from different angles taking a rainbow effect. This signature timepiece offers a 40mm case adorned with 108 stones in variations of gold, silver, white, black and gold. The eccentric combination promises to deliver the season's perfect statement pick for casual as well as partywear.

Delighted by the collaboration, Lopez states "Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play. We had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign. The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the 60's, mixed with Madonna from the 80's, mixed with Sofia Loren. It's so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life."

"I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign with G and Marciano. Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a GUESS Girl is - confident, sensual and adventurous. This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer's natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon." Paul Marciano expressed with anticipation.

Expressing the joy of having Jennifer Lopez on board for GUESS Watches, Adi Shroff- COO, AP Group India mentions, "As a market, India stands with great potential and having JLo as the face of our brand gives this global association a considerate push! Indian audiences are smart and edgy, they look up to fashion icons like JLo and try to inherit their persona. This collection focuses on our incredible styles like - Lady Frontier, Phoenix, Nova , Supernova & Sugar which will add value to our Indian style quotient. The collection will be soon out in all leading outlets in India."

IANS

