Jewellery trends to look out for this winter

It’s almost winter, which means more layering in neutral colours. Reduce winter dullness and add more flair to your outfits by wearing jewellery. Kristin Weixelbaumer of Black Betty says winter 2022 is all about making a statement. “It is the year of the Tiger - a symbol of passion, courage, love and energy - emotions that are best projected in statement jewellery pieces.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Make a statement this winter by trying out these top five jewellery trends. Pearls are back The modest pearl is back with a touch of modern settings. This season, Weixelbaumer says, the appeal is on uniqueness. “Celebrating the originality of these beauties, just like the uniqueness of individuals, is what makes the pearl so special. This winter, choose baroque-inspired Pearl bracelets and feminine asymmetrical earrings to complete your look.”

The chunkier the better The ‘80s school is back. Chuck gold/silver necklaces have the power to boost your outfit. Rings can also be added for a more trendy look. Flaunt your florals

Story continues below Advertisment

Just because there aren’t many flowers blooming in winter doesn’t mean you can’t rock floral. Opt for earrings with flower prints, or bright coloured ones. Show your zodiac sign It has been said that our astrological footprint and birthstone play a pivotal role in guiding our desires and life callings. Step into your inner power and represent your zodiac sign by wearing birthstone jewels.

Story continues below Advertisment