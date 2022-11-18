Joburg launches lifestyle hub for leading SA fashion and beauty brands

On November 15, the experiential department store ‘ We Are EGG ’ officially launched in Joburg, Rosebank, at an event attended by more than 650 guests.

With the fashion and beauty industry growing rapidly, it’s beautiful to see South African brands taking up the space.

The cream of the crop of the entertainment industry were there, including Candice Modiselle, Angel Sithole, Thandy Matlaila, Cedric Fourie, Jason Willemse and Sipho Eric Ndlovu. Media personalities Kim Jayde, Taryn Louch and Luthando ‘Lootz’ Shosha, artists Leanne Dlamini and Gigi Lamayne, former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, newly crowned Mrs South Africa Palesa Matjekane, and Yaya Mavundla and Itumeleng Mokwatlo were also among the guests.

The fashion hub, which houses more than 150 brands, 85% of which are South African-owned, not only focuses on fashion but, has a coffee shop and will soon be opening a restaurant.

Some of the South African-owned leading fashion and beauty brands available at the store include: Ascend Label, Black Betty Design, Koikoi Clothing, Lelive Africa, Meraki Jewellery, Rich Mnisi, Skoon, Swiitch Beauty, Zoja Designs, Ziba Styles, Hermosa Flor Cosmetics, The Blonde Chaos and Sol Sol.