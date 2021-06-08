Judy Jay wins Diesel Denim Friday

Judy Jay, 19 from Sekhukhune, a village in Limpopo, has been announced as the winner of Diesel Denim Friday.

Introduced into the competition by HERO DJ Lamiez Holworthy, the young DJ won the hearts of many South Africans before she even won the competition.

When she first played at Diesel Denim Friday, she quickly gained popularity, with more than 42 000 people following her on Instagram – and those are some of the people who have been rooting for her to win the DJ competition.

With only two years of experience in the industry, she has already placed herself as one of the country’s best up-and-coming DJs.

About winning the competition, she said “I am truly overwhelmed and excited about this.A at the same time I am so, so grateful to have come out on top of this one because Diesel has for a very long time been my favourite brand. I honestly do not take any of this for granted and truly feel blessed. This couldn't have been possible without all the love surrounding me from my close ones but most importantly my fans as well. I love them so much. Thank you so much.”

Asked about why she insisted on putting women into the competition, Holworthy said: “Being a part of DDF has been such an honour. Not only because we got to experience new talent but because we also got to give new and upcoming DJs such a great platform. I insisted on putting women on because I know how much harder it is for us in this cut-throat and male-dominated industry. ”

She added: “I also feel like women like Judy Jay deserve all the help that they can get because they shouldn’t have to suffer as much as we did coming up. Not only is she super talented, but she’s also really disciplined and has genuinely put in the work. I knew that she’d win this because she stands for all that Diesel is about.”

Besides being awarded R50K, Jay will also co-produce a song with SUPERHERO DJ, Shimza.