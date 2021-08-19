Julius Malema gifts Twitter followers with 50 pairs of Cassper Nyovest’s sneakers

It’s Christmas in August as Julius Malema gifts his Twitter followers with Cassper Nyovest’s Drip sneakers. The EFF president announced earlier this week that he would give 50 people brand-new pairs of Drip 990, a sneaker by Cassper Nyovest, in collaboration with Drip Footwear.

“In support of a black child, black enterprise and black business - The first 50 people to retweet this tweet, using this hashtag: #RF990 and @casspernyovest, will get #RF990 sneakers directly from Don Billiato himself, in a venue to be communicated directly to the winners.” Cassper responded by thanking Malema for his thoughtful gesture. “What a great thing to wake up to. Thank you, CIC. Let's do it,” said the Siyathandana hitmaker.

The Cassper Nyovest Drip 990 sneaker was launched on July 9, 2021. It came about when Nyovest wanted to infuse his love for music with fashion. “At the beginning of lockdown, I found myself at home, feeling useless as I was stuck in my house and I was in the weirdest place. I used to be celebrated everywhere I go and get paid to just show up at venues," said Nyovest at the time. He added that he saw an opportunity to turn his fame into something profitable.

"I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ’The Root Of Fame',“ he said. One pair of 990 costs R990, and 50 pairs will cost Malema R49 500. Here are some of the reactions from Malema’s followers.