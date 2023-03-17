Kabelo Selekolo introduces new South African shoe brand to the market

We are seeing growth in the South African shoe industry. The youth is trying to bridge the economic gap by starting sneaker lines.

Joining the likes of Theo Baloyi and Lekau Sehoana is Kabelo Selekolo (32), an entrepreneur from a small village in North West called Molorwe, who started as a multimedia designer and ventured into entrepreneurship. His entrepreneurial journey started when he was 10 years old. His aunt had a mini tuckshop, selling drinks and snacks, and when he was in Grade 9, they gave him a family camera to make money during a school trip, and the rest is history. Many years later, the Tshwane University of Technology graduate goes back to his passion and uses multimedia skills to design his new sneaker brand, Mswenko.

“As a multimedia designer with extensive graphic design experience, I found my skills extremely useful when researching and sketching for my project. My goal was to create a design that was stylish, comfortable and versatile enough to be worn with casual clothes and for sports. “To bring my vision to life, I sketched the design and silhouette and enlisted the help of a professional shoe designer to create a 3D model. We then consulted with a manufacturer to turn my concept into a reality.” Mswenko Footwear is a brand that combines fashion with function for a perfect fit and maximum comfort for every style of walk or workout.

Kabelo Selekolo. Founded in 2022, Selekolo says he was inspired by the founders of Loxion Kulca Sechaba Mogale, Brian Abrahams and the late Mzwandile “Wandi” Nzimande, who had shown him the path to success for a local brand. As much as their main goal is to create shoes for those who dare to “Be Different,” Umskwenko Footwear also gives back to the community with every pair they sell. “We are passionate about giving back to our community and helping orphanages nourish their children by providing them with opportunities to develop their talents. For every pair of shoes we sell, we donate R10 to charity. My ambition is to extend our reach and donate to 45 charities a month across all provinces by 2025,” Selekolo says.