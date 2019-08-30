Global supermodel, Kaia Gerber is once again starring in the Jimmy Choo campaign. Picture: Steven Meisel.



Global supermodel, Kaia Gerber is once again starring in the Jimmy Choo campaign for yet another season.

As the brand unveils its Autumn/ Winter 19 collection, they've collaborated with renowned fashion photographer Steven Meisel to create a series of captivating images celebrating modern luxury.





The new JC campaign celebrates modern luxury. Picture: Steven Meisel.





The campaign debuts Jimmy Choo’s monogram where Meisel captures Gerber’s fresh and dynamic spirit, reflecting the very essence of a modern heroine; the muse for the Autumn Winter collection.





“In my mind, Kaia represents a muse for the next generation with a timeless sense of beauty. She’s a modern heroine in the making. This season marks a pivotal moment in Jimmy Choo’s history with the unveiling of our new monogram, the JC, a literal abbreviation of our brand initials. The multi-faceted design reflects the dynamism of the Jimmy Choo woman and the accessories she commands,” said Sandra Choi, Creative Director

The Varenne family of handbags which take centre stage this season. Picture: Steven Meisel.

“To me, the brand represents strength and power. I am so grateful to be a part of the Autumn Winter campaign which marks an important chapter in the brand’s story.” Kaia Gerber said.





The campaign also unveils The Varenne family of handbags which take centre stage for the season with three key silhouettes; the bowling, cross body and clutch, all featuring the JC interlinked monogram. The bags are presented in an assortment of timeless leather and suede including Bordeaux, camel, black, rust and dark green.





The Autumn/Winter collection is available at the The Jimmy Choo Boutique located in Diamond Walk, Sandton City.