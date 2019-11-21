I am so proud to announce our first @erabydjzinhle influencer collaboration with @kairo.forbes. #TheKairoWatch is available NOW, Pre-order your little girl’s watch at https://t.co/kZENTX5P8M #KairoXEra pic.twitter.com/1gTFqZW7F4— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) November 21, 2019
Kairo's father, AKA congraluated his little one on her first collaboration.
CONGRATULATIONS on the launch of your 1st collaboration 🥰 #KairoXEra 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/pkwuFgbd8X— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 21, 2019Both AKA and Dj Zinhle's fans couldn't hold their excitment as they also joined in to congratulate Kairo on her new business venture.
Kairo partnered with her mommy and created this beautiful piece 😭😭😭— Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) November 21, 2019
Im buying everything Kairo is selling #KairoXEra pic.twitter.com/dVbPKLILoJ
My nieces are definitely getting these its too gorge oh my Babies are gonna be thrilled! I’m buying any and everything Kairo is Selling .— Franscesca💕 (@Miss_Kitso) November 21, 2019
The first family 😍❤️🇿🇦#KairoXEra #KairoForbesMediaLaunch #KairoXEraByDJzinhle pic.twitter.com/QgpqzihsgnBoity is also liking the ideo of Dj Zinhle collaborating with her daughter.
Mother Daughter Goals!!! 😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💫💫💫💫👑👑👑 #KAIROxERA— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) November 21, 2019The KairoxEra watches are available to shop online. Visit erabydjzinhle.com for more information.