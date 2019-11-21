The new KairoxEra watch. Picture: Twitter.
Watch the space, Kairo is the new big influencer. 

Daughter of Kiernan Forbes and Zinhle Jiyane, Kairo Forbes collaborated with her mother and launched a new watch range.

The four-year-old is making money moves with her celebrity mom who is the founder of Era by DJ Zinhle, an accessories brand that specialises in wristwatches. 

Dj Zinhle took to social media to announce the new collaboration of KairoXEra where her little one has her own watch range specially made for kids. 