Karabo Poppy's sneakers with Nike drops tomorrow. Picture: Supplied.
Multi-award winning Illustrator and street artist,  Karabo Poppy Moletsane collaborated with Nike for their latest Air Force1 collection. 

The Nike AF1XKaraboPoppy is part of the brand's "Nike By You" collaborations where the brand allows artists to customized sneakers.

The  AF1XKaraboPoppy sneaker comes in different patterns, including flower embellishments and colours that represent the South African flag. 

Nike AF1 designed by Karabo Poppy. Picture: Twitter. 

The   Air Force 1 palettes inspired by Karabo Poppy are set to drop on Thursday November 7, 2019 online at nikebyyou.nike.com. C ustomers will be able to customize these Air Force 1’s by KaraboM as well as change colours palettes, materials and finishes and the logos.

In other news, Karabo Poppy recently collaborated with beauty brand, Pond's for their  Pimple Clear range. She designed the patterns for the limited edition bags that the brand introduced. 

@Ponds_SA x Karabo Poppy limited edition bags are now available with their Pimple Clear Leave-On Expert Clearing Gel✊🏾✍🏾! So excited about this collaboration and how it celebrates South African youth. Daily I am in awe of their immense bravery and ability to forge new paths and challenge conventions. It’s about not giving in be being a bystander but to speak loudly about issues that matter. These lines symbolise all our different paths to form a beautiful pattern/picture of unbridled potential 🇿🇦. — 📷: @themba_mbuyisa — — — #KaraboPoppy #Ponds #PondsSA #Collaboration #Pattern #Design #Illustration #Beauty #WomanInIllustration #Potential #Johannesburg #SouthAfrica

