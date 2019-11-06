Karabo Poppy drops sleek sneaker design with Nike
View this post on Instagram
@Ponds_SA x Karabo Poppy limited edition bags are now available with their Pimple Clear Leave-On Expert Clearing Gel✊🏾✍🏾! So excited about this collaboration and how it celebrates South African youth. Daily I am in awe of their immense bravery and ability to forge new paths and challenge conventions. It’s about not giving in be being a bystander but to speak loudly about issues that matter. These lines symbolise all our different paths to form a beautiful pattern/picture of unbridled potential 🇿🇦. — 📷: @themba_mbuyisa — — — #KaraboPoppy #Ponds #PondsSA #Collaboration #Pattern #Design #Illustration #Beauty #WomanInIllustration #Potential #Johannesburg #SouthAfrica
A post shared by Karabo Poppy Moletsane (@karabo_poppy) on