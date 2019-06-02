Karl Lagerfeld takes a bow at the end of his Metiers d'Art fashion show. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Chanel and Fendi are planning a memorial for Karl Lagerfeld for June in Paris titled 'Karl For Ever'. The late designer's former fashion houses Chanel and Fendi have teamed up with his eponymous brand to stage a commemorative ceremony titled 'Karl For Ever'.

The event will take place on June 20 during Paris Men's Fashion Week at the Grand Palais - the venue of his Chanel shows since 2005 - and will be orchestrated by theatre and opera director Robert Carsen.

Karl passed away in February this year at the age of 85 and as per his own request; there was no public funeral, only a private service in Nanterre.

Carsen told WWD: "I wanted something full of life and unexpected. He once famously said, 'A funeral? I'd rather die.'"

The memorial will display video footage of Lagerfeld and his collaborators on three screens while interpretative dance, music and theatre performances based on work admired by the former creative director will take place on stage.

Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel's President of Fashion, said: "It will be a very powerful moment, a collective celebration of his persona. The memorial will be about Karl only: who he was, what he loved, what gave him his exceptional energy.

"I am glad we could join forces with Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld to create together an exceptional event that measures up to him, a tribute that truly celebrates the things he loved and that inspired him.

"The greatest tribute we can pay today is to continue to follow the path he traced by - to quote Karl - 'continuing to embrace the present and invent the future.'

Although Karl has had no official funeral service, both Chanel and Fendi paid tribute to the fashion icon during the final shows of his last autumn/winter 2019 collections.