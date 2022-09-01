Kate Moss pulled her first diamonds out the crack of Johnny Depps’ a**

Anyone who had their finger on the pulse of celeb gossip in the ’90s knew that Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were the hottest couple at that time. A beautiful young and wild supermodel and a knee-weakening actor who all teenagers had a crush on were the perfect couple.

While the relationship only lasted four years, Moss still shares fond memories of their time together. In a new video shot for “British Vogue”, the 48-year-old model shares one of those memories. A rather odd one. The video shows Moss flipping through a book featuring her favourite looks over the years, and when she lands on the page showing the outfit she wore at the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, she lingers on the page and speaks about her love for the white John Galliano gown the designer had gifted her for her 21st birthday and her “favourite” pair of black patent Mary Jane pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

But it’s the shimmering diamond choker with which she accessorised the look that had a story of its own. They were the first diamonds she ever owned and they were a gift from Depp. “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned – he pulled them out of the crack of his ass,” she says in the video.

New: Vogue just released a video where Kate Moss talks about the necklace Johnny Depp gave her and the story behind them.



“They were the first diamonds I ever owned” pic.twitter.com/zDBBRdgulq — mar (@vaersac) August 31, 2022 Giving a bit more background, she continued: “We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?’ And I was like, ‘What?’” She then proceeded to “put (her) hand down his trousers” – and, she concluded, “I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.” Pulling a string of diamonds out of a guy’s crack might not be everyone’s idea of a romantic gesture, but they were a crazy couple and clearly, it’s a very special moment.