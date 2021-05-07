Katy Perry’s new shoe collection was inspired by her holiday in Egypt

Katy Perry has revealed her latest Amazon shoe collection was influenced by her holiday to Egypt.

The 'Swish Swish' hitmaker has unveiled her latest Katy Perry Shoes collection and revealed that her vacation with her girl pals had a lot to do with the style choices she made for the "super fan" footwear.

Speaking during a Q&A on the shopping platform, Katy said of her take on the retro Geli sandals: "My Geli shoes are super fun. This collection has a little bit of an Egyptian inspiration based on my trip. This ankh symbol is on the toe and it's beautiful.

"This would be my favourite pair of shoes from this collection. There are 38 colours to choose from!"

The collection also includes The Star Heeled Sandal, which is "really, really comfortable".

The 36-year-old pop star said: "I love a little PVC and a unique-shaped heel. I like PVC because I'm interesting in elongating my leg and that's what this see-through [fabric] does."

Although she refused to single out the designer, Katy admitted she disagrees with a famous male shoe designer's attitude that women don't need their shoes to be comfortable.

She spilled: “I won’t name names, but there is a shoe designer, who is male, and supposedly their shoes are not comfortable, and supposedly they said something like heels let women stand in place and enjoy the scenery a little more.

“We don’t have time to enjoy the scenery! We create the scenery!”

Last year, Christian Louboutin said: "I don't think about comfort when I design."

Meanwhile, Katy recently confessed that she has an addiction to clothes shopping.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker made a personal pledge to shop less and "buy out of necessity" because she is "so aware of how wasteful" she is as a consumer of clothes.

Speaking on an Instagram Live earlier this year, she shared: "I used to be so addicted to shopping. I have become so aware of how wasteful I have been as a consumer with clothes. In my personal life I have pledged to myself that I am not really going to buy. I want to only buy out of necessity."

The Katy Perry Shoe collection is available online at Amazon.