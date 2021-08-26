Kefilwe Mabote launches bespoke women’s suits brand
Multi-award winning digital influencer Kefilwe Mabote is taking her fashion sense to greater heights.
The author, known for her impeccable sense of fashion, launched a new fashion brand, Feyth, which specialises in bespoke luxury women’s suits.
The name of her brand is inspired by her second name, Faith. The Soweto-born star took to her social media pages to announce her endeavours.
She said: “Super proud to announce my new business endeavour FEYTH specialising in designing bespoke luxury women’s suits using the best quality craftsmen. Made in Italy, quality is at the forefront in making sure the garments exude power and class.”
Her followers congratulated her, not only for launching the brand, but also for marketing it.
“Ladies & Gentlemen, now this is how you market your brand. This caption alone draws you. Eseng (not) "my baby is finally up & running, please support me,” commented @yesitsTshiamo.
Mabote won The Next Big Thing/ Style in the City award at the 2017 South African Style Awards.
"I am completely overwhelmed and amazed by this award. It's always been a dream of mine to be recognised as one of the key influencers and players in fashion and style in South Africa, " Mabote said at the time.
Style awards honour individuals across various industries who have not only made an indelible mark locally, but have become powerful vehicles for change on the international stage, too.