Kefilwe Mabote launches bespoke women’s suits brand

The author, known for her impeccable sense of fashion, launched a new fashion brand, Feyth, which specialises in bespoke luxury women’s suits.

The name of her brand is inspired by her second name, Faith. The Soweto-born star took to her social media pages to announce her endeavours.

She said: “Super proud to announce my new business endeavour FEYTH specialising in designing bespoke luxury women’s suits using the best quality craftsmen. Made in Italy, quality is at the forefront in making sure the garments exude power and class.”

Her followers congratulated her, not only for launching the brand, but also for marketing it.