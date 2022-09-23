Kendall and Kylie Jenner 'always' wore matching clothes when they were younger

The sisters – who shot to fame alongside the rest of the reality TV dynasty when they started appearing on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” back in 2007 – “would often wear clothes sold at their mother Kris Jenner's store and elder sister Kendall, 26, reminisced as she looked at an old photo from their season one premiere”.

She said: "I remember these dresses so well. Kylie and I always had matching clothes,” she says. “My mom and Kourtney had a children’s clothing store called Smooch. I’m pretty positive both of these dresses were from Smooch."

The supermodel went on to take a look at her outfit from the 2018 Met Gala – which was a custom white dress designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

She explained that while most of her correspondence with the designer was over FaceTime, she never felt a "disconnect" during their meetings before reflecting that it was "cool" to see her progress at the annual fashion event over the years.