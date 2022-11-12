Kendall and Kylie Jenner launch new clothing collection in South Africa

One thing about Kris Jenner, she will make sure that her children succeed.
The Jenner sisters Kendall and Kylie continue to grow their Kendall + Kylie brand by expanding it to Africa.
On November 10, the iconic duo launched a ready-to-wear collection in Sandton City. Guests were welcomed with mimosas before viewing the collection at the Edgars store, where the collection will be sold.
Brunch followed at the San Deck at Sandton Sun Hotel, where a fashion show was staged to reveal the rest of the summer collection, as well as a sneak peak of what to expect next year.
The collection has a range of colourful swimwear, comfortable activewear, and smart occasional wear.
“By designing for their own lifestyle and tastes and identifying with the woman they inspire, the Kendall + Kylie brand serves an ambitious audience of taste makers who appreciate authentic style and who have influence among their immediate peers and social groups. The Kendall + Kylie audiences are social media followers and savvy web users who closely follow fashion trends every season,” reads a statement from the brand.
The Kendall + Kylie Summer 2022 collection is exclusively available at selected Edgars stores as well as online at Kendallandkylie.co.za.