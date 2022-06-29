Kendrick Lamar's Glastonbury Tiffany & Co. crown made of more than 8 000 diamonds

Kendrick Lamar's Glastonbury crown was made from more than 8 000 diamonds. The silver crown of thorns was hand-crafted over a period of almost a year, by Tiffany and Co., and took 1 300 hours to set.

Alongside official images of the accessory worn by the hip-hop legend, when he headlined the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous festival at the weekend, Tiffany's creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah wrote on Instagram: “Handcrafted by four artisans over the span of 10 months, and a total of 1 300 hours setting the thousands of diamonds, Tiffany’s expert craftspeople brought the @kendricklamar crown to life from 16 individual pieces that were assembled to form the final design. #Glastonbury2022 #TiffanyAndCo.” Kendrick closed Glastonbury 2022 with a powerful plea for women's rights. The 35-year-old rapper gave a poignant performance of “Savior” and, before he left the stage, he addressed the Supreme Court's recent overturning of landmark ruling Roe v Wade, which is expected to see at least 20 states restrict or make abortion illegal.

Wearing the crown, he repeatedly chanted: “They judge you, they judged Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights.” Earlier in his set – which opened with an instrumental interlude from “Savior” before he launched into “United in Grief” – Kendrick admitted it “meant a lot” to him to perform at the legendary festival. After performing “Love”, he said: “On behalf of me and my team, I want to thank every individual out here tonight. I consider y’all family, this sh*t is special, it means a lot to me.

“I look out into the crowd and I see different creeds, different colours.

