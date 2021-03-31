Kenyan Women turn fruit waste into eco-friendly footwear

Fashionomics Africa, a contest that honours African fashion brands working to change how fashion is produced, bought, used and recycled to encourage more sustainable consumer behaviour, has announced its winner for the Fashionomics Africa competition.

Pine Kazi, a Kenyan brand that converts pineapple leaf and recycled rubber into fashionable footwear, won the $2 000 (about R30 000) cash prize.

The women-led brand will have the opportunity to showcase its creation in online events, share insights on key sustainability challenges facing the industry and will receive a certificate.

Olivia Okinyi, Angela Musyoka and Mike Langa, who are co-founders of the brand, will also receive mentoring and networking opportunities from competition collaborators.

Okinyi said: “Pine Kazi is greatly humbled to be the winners of the first Fashionomics Africa contest in Africa. It is indeed an honour to the Kenyan people and the African continent at large.”