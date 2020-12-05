KFC collaborates with local illustrator Yay Abe and Thesis Lifestyle on limited-edition street wear collection

To celebrate their 50th anniversary year, for the first time ever KFC has gone 50/50 with talented local illustrator Russell Abrahams (AKA Yay Abe) to design a unique collection of limited-edition Birthday Buckets. Inspired by KFC’s heritage and the culture of Mzansi, Yay Abe added his bold, bright and playful illustration style to the iconic KFC buckets. “Taking a global icon like the KFC buckets and adorning them with illustrations that depict the richness and beauty of our country’s diverse cultures is a very special project,” said Limbada. ILLUSTRATOR Yay Abe. Picture: Supplied YAY’S illustration on the iconic KFC buckets. Picture: Supplied “Working with Yay Abe, a local talent and a true original, to tell our original heritage story through our buckets – the icon of food sharing in street culture – is the perfect ode to KFC’s history in SA.”

Along with local fashion brand Thesis Lifestyle, his bold illustrations form part of a limited-edition collection of KFC-inspired street wear.

THESIS x KFC street wear collection. Picture: Supplied

With a finger on the pulse of the street culture and style, the founder of Thesis Lifestyle, Wandile Zondo and his partner Galebowe Mahlatsi create street wear that they hope will inspire the next generation to define themselves.

The Thesis x KFC Collection includes an exclusive run of bespoke T-shirts, vests, tote bags and bucket hats. These were designed to reflect what they believe KFC founder Colonel Sanders would be proud to see and experience if he were to visit the streets of Mzansi today.

“Bringing together the original style of street wear in Soweto, with the original flavour and flare of KFC, we want this range to tell a story that salutes the South African people of KFC, from their thousands of employees to their millions of fans,” said Zondo of Thesis, “Thesis is more than just a brand, it’s a lifestyle, and the same is true about KFC, it is a part of our culture.”

TOTE bags are part of the collection. Picture: Supplied

The collection is now on sale, and the best part is that 50% of all sales will be going towards the KFC Add Hope programme, so fans can go 50/50 with KFC to support more children who need it most. With only 100 of each item for sale, fans will need to hit the Thesis store or online shop fast to get their hands on a piece of iconic swag history.