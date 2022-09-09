Kim Kardashian set to release new ‘most comfortable’ bra line

Kim Kardashian is releasing “the most comfortable bras you will ever wear”. The 41-year-old beauty’s SKIMS brand are releasing a new underwear range which prioritises weightless comfort and shape and uses soft materials and innovative technology to create supportive pieces which feel “like you're wearing nothing”.

She said in a teaser clip: “Guys, these are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear. “I’ve always found bras to be so uncomfortable and constricting. My bra was the first thing I would take off when I got home. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) “This is why we introduced all the little bralettes, because they didn’t have underwire and they were just so comfortable and I could wear them from day to night.”

SKIMS began developing underwired bras in 2019 and dedicated a year to fit trials and wear testing to ensure they had come up with something for everyone. “The Kardashians” star added: “There really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, want that you can possibly imagine. I just really can’t wait for you to experience these bras.” Meanwhile, Kardashian – who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West – recently revealed that she hates being asked for favours because she struggles to say no to people.

She shared: “I do have a problem saying no to people, so I hate when people ask me for things. “It’s like, ‘Hey, will you do this work thing, it’ll just be two seconds’. And I’m like, ‘It’s not that easy. I’m coming from Calabasas, which is an hour each way’. It takes about two hours in glam, so if someone asks me to do a five-minute cameo, it’s never just that. “But, all my friends and family, no one ever really asks me for anything or needs anything. We’re all just cool.”

Kardashian has enjoyed huge success during her career, and she has a massive following on social media, too. However, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star still struggles with her self-confidence. She told “Interview” magazine: “It’s so weird. I have a problem being super confident. I’ve always been more self-deprecating, and I get shy when it comes to, ‘Describe yourself. Talk about yourself.’ Things like that.”

