Kim Kardashian shows off her toned body in an all black leopard skin bodysuit. (Picture: Instagram)

So you thought that the snakeskin trends was big. You might want to rethink that. Especially, when you see Kim Kardashian West's most recent posts.

It seems Paris brings out the kitty in the reality TV star. She wore the wild cat print two nights in a row as she attended the Paris Fashion Week.

On her first night out the businesswoman wore a vintage outfit from designer Azzedine Alaïa, from his autumn/winter 1991 collection.

The curvaceous mom of three (soon to be four) shared a #LOTD post on Instagram, with the caption: “You don’t understand...this is an Alaïa.”

The outfit was head to toe leopard print. A bodysuit, long coat, lace-up ankle boots and gloves to match.

Later in the day she took a walk on the wild side and went braless wearing a sheer black leopard print bodysuit from Maison Alaïa.

A velvet panty looking bottom and strategically place patches over her breasts covered her lady bits.

Her transparent heels gave the illusion that she wasn't wearing shoes.

The black beret she wore in her Insta post gave the look a Parisian feel.



