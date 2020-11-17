Kim Kardashian West’s kids model new SKIMS Cozy Kids collection

Kim Kardashian West got her daughters North and Chicago to model her new SKIMS Cozy Kids collection The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has sons Saint, four, and 18-month-old Psalm with husband Kanye West - got the sisters, who are seven and two respectively, and some of their friends to showcase the loungewear pieces from the upcoming line, which launches on November 19, in a new shoot. And the kids' pieces even come in matching sizes for adults. Alongside a series of snaps from the photo shoot, including Kim wearing the same grey knitted top, trousers and slippers as North, which come in five shades, she announced on Instagram: "The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS! Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS - 5X, and children’s sizes 2T - 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Preview the full collection now and join the waitlist to receive early access to shop. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) The 40-year-old businesswoman also took to her Instagram Stories to show off more of the line, which also includes shorts, robes and hoodies.

She shared: "We're doing hoodies that zip up, with the little tank. I can't wait for you guys to see this photo shoot, first of all — North and all her friends and Chicago and all her friends."

She added: "Look at these little robes.

"I've been cutting these up for North, and these are official [now]. Pants, we're doing shorts, robes, hoodies and tanks."

Meanwhile, Kim recently hit back at criticism of her SKIMS maternity collection, after she was accused of trying to pressure women to hide their natural figures.

The mother-of-four wrote on Twitter: "To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. (sic)"

The brunette beauty subsequently explained how and why her maternity line has been designed as it has.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The belly part doesn't slim your belly, it's actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back -

"and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean.

"We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself. (sic)"