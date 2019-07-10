Kim Kardashian West attends the Met Gala wearing a skin-tight latex dress. (Reuters)

Kim Kardashian West had "painful indentations" on her body from the corset she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. The 38-year-old reality star donned a stunning beaded, silicone dress by French couturier Thierry Mugler for the annual fashion extravaganza, but to achieve her extra-cinched waist, Kim wore a custom-made, nude corset - which included Spanx that stopped just above her knees - by the acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl.

However, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star revealed that her silhouette came at a price because she had "never felt pain like it", and even had marks on her back and stomach where the corset was laced so tight.

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She said: "I have never felt pain like that in my life.

"I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach."

And when asked about the controversy surrounding fans speculating whether she had ribs removed to squeeze into the corset, she simply replied: "I don't even know if that's possible."

Kim - who previously admitted she's had breathing lessons by Mister Pearl in preparation for the prestigious event - insisted that her own shapewear line, which is yet to be renamed following the backlash from fans after it was called Kimono, will be less painful than the corset she donned in May, and concentrates on "smoothing" and being like a "second skin".

She told The Wall Street Journal: "The feeling when I had to wear that corset, (the shapewear) is not that.

"It's the second skin that makes me feel comfortable and cozy and all smoothed."

The striking brunette previously revealed that it took three assistants to strap her into the bodysuit, but admitted the whole looks was "worth it all".

She wrote on Instagram: "We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!"