King Monada launches clothing line
South African singer and songwriter King Monada has launched a new clothing line.
Real name Khutso Steven Kgatle, King Monada is a Limpopo born star who rose to fame after the release of his 2016 single "Ska Bhora Moreki". Since then, he's been realising bangers and topping charts.
Monada added another notch to his belt when he recently launched his clothing line, King Monada South Africa.
The new King Monada apparel. Picture: Twitter.
The merchandise includes T-shirts, sweaters, track pants and beanies.
King monada clothing line Is now available.👖👗👚🩱👕🥻🧢👒🎒👜🧤🧣 Place you order on WhatsApp at 0673129948 or email [email protected]— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) June 8, 2020
Your support will be highly appreciated🙏 pic.twitter.com/kgYW1HLeE1
The musician joins the likes of other Mzansi celebrities such as Zodwa Wabantu, who also has an apparel line named after her.
Monanda's fans were excited about his new business venture, and even added a few suggestions.
King Monada has launched his own merchandise 🔥👊 pic.twitter.com/9R5Tn6GqIf— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 8, 2020
Let's support our boy... 😘😘👌👌👌— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) June 8, 2020
Suggestions please get amble engraved in ur clothes. Also use 👑 icon like this. 👑MONADA® rhis will be short and more appealing with less chances of counterfeit or fake.— breezerman (@silkloon) June 8, 2020The musician recently dropped a song with Marskay titled "Permit". Again, in March this year, he released an album titled "Ex Ya Drama".