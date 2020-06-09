LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
King Monada dripping in his apparel. Picture: Twitter.
King Monada dripping in his apparel. Picture: Twitter.

King Monada launches clothing line

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 45m ago

Share this article:

South African singer and songwriter King Monada has launched a new clothing line. 

Real name Khutso Steven Kgatle, King Monada is a Limpopo born star who rose to fame after the release of his 2016 single "Ska Bhora Moreki". Since then, he's been realising bangers and topping charts.

Monada added another notch to his belt when he recently launched his clothing line, King Monada South Africa. 

The new King Monada apparel. Picture: Twitter. 

The merchandise includes T-shirts, sweaters, track pants and beanies. 


The musician joins the likes of other Mzansi celebrities such as Zodwa Wabantu, who also has an apparel line named after her. 

Monanda's fans were excited about his new business venture, and even added a few suggestions. 

Share this article:

Related Articles