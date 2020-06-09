King Monada launches clothing line





Real name Khutso Steven Kgatle, King Monada is a Limpopo born star who rose to fame after the release of his 2016 single "Ska Bhora Moreki". Since then, he's been realising bangers and topping charts.





Monada added another notch to his belt when he recently launched his clothing line, King Monada South Africa.

