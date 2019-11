Kylie Jenner sets record straight on 'Rise and Shine' cease and desist letters









Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram There's a good reason why Kylie Jenner is one of the world's youngest billionaires. The woman knows how to make money. When she sees a gap to rake in those dollars, she get's working on it and makes it happen. Most of the project she touches does indeed turn to gold. Her current money maker is a range of Kylie clothing hoodies branded with the words "rise and shine" after posting a video of herself singing "Rise and Shine" to her daughter Stormi.

As soon as the video was posted it went viral with fans responding with funny "rise and shine" memes.

The memes sparked the idea to create the hoodies that are available in black and white.

What seems to be a very innocent business move, has no turned into a nasty battle of words.

Has the 21-year-old business mogul claimed the words "Rise and Shine"?

On Sunday she took to her Twitter account to deny rumours that her legal team had been in contact with a business in Australia over their use of the words "Rise and Shine" on their T-shirts.

guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2019

there are no law suits, no cease and desist letters. Happy Sunday — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 10, 2019

Why would she be apologising for something that hasn't happened though?

On November 1, MTV Australia reported that a small business owner on Australia's Gold Coast claimed she had received a letter from Kylie's lawyers asking her to stop selling clothing with the phrase 'Rise and Shine' on them. This despite the fact that the business has been selling such shirts for more than a year.

However, when the news started circulating on Twitter, Kylie responded, insisting: "Lies lies lies. Never did this. Wow."

This has caused a Twitter storm as tweeps responded to these allegations.

Imagine being a billionaire because of your sister, n then destroying a small business because they used “rise and shine” in their shirts. #KylieJenner #riseandshine pic.twitter.com/Pa8X4Kh87p — con (@yhcon_) November 10, 2019

Good morning and rise and shine to everyone except Kylie Jenner. Imagine being a billionaire and trademarking ‘rise and shine’ and then blocking small family businesses from selling clothing with that phrase on. PLEASE stop supporting this mess. — Jeeves ‘Logosmith’ Williams 🇬🇧🇲🇽🏳️‍🌈 (@jeeveswilliams) November 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner filed a trademark for “rise and shine” so excuse me while I file trademarks for “hello”, “goodbye”, and “serial grifter”. — kat a little bit alexis calvin (@KatCalvinLA) November 7, 2019