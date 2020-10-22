KZN designers set to showcase at DFF Recognition Awards

Young designers are gearing up to showcase their collections this December.

A total of 20 young designers, who are part of the Durban Fashion Fair’s (DFF) annual mentorship programme, are making steady progress towards showcasing their collections at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on December 11.

With less than two months to go, the much-anticipated showcase will be followed by the DFF Recognition Awards. It will mark the end of an intensive six-month learning period for a diverse group of young designers who range from self-taught to recent graduates from fashion schools across KwaZulu-Natal.

Mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, spoke about the municipality’s support for emerging designers for the past nine years to ensure local fashion gets global recognition and bring in economic growth.

He said: “Each year, the eThekwini Municipality invests in a mentorship programme aimed at preparing newcomers to the fashion industry for the many challenges that they will face as they build their careers and businesses in this highly competitive sector. Therefore, we continue to create opportunities in sectors such as the clothing and textile industry, which is earmarked as one of the most significant pillars of the city’s Economic Recovery Plan to uplift the economy.”