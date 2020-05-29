Lady Gaga stopped by guards after leaving Oscars with priceless Tiffany jewels

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lady Gaga was stopped by security after leaving the Oscars with her Tiffany necklace, the priceless 128-carat yellow diamond last worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1961. The 34-year-old actress and singer borrowed the priceless 128-carat yellow diamond - which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn during the Breakfast At Tiffany's press tour in 1961 - for the 2020 Academy Awards and Tiffany's security stopped her car on the way home from an after-party to retrieve it. Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', she explained: "I didn't know what was going to happen that night - I was just so happy to be there. My sister and I were barrelling through champagne backstage and when we left, I didn't tell anyone, and I still had the diamond on. "Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it. When I went to Madonna's house, security guards were side-eyeing me and eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany's security politely removed it from my neck!"

Gaga has just released her new album 'Chromatica' and she is excited about the world finally getting to hear it, even though the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing.

She said: "I am so excited - I've been making it for two and half years. It's not odd. What is odd is being in the middle of a global pandemic! It is the way it is, and we don't always get to have things go the way that we see them in life. I've always had instilled in me that life can, and will, get very hard, so it's very important to roll with the punches and deal with it."

Gaga collaborated with Ariana Grande for the track 'Rain On Me', which is the second single from the album, and she is full of praise for the 26-year-old star.

She said: "She has been through so much, so the song was done in the spirit of working and coming together to make magic out of the rain - so bring it on!"