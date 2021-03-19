Lasizwe recreates Kim Kardashian West’s iconic looks to celebrate last season of ’KUWTK’

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has partnered with E! Entertainment Television to celebrate the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), premièring this Sunday on E! (DStv Channel 124). For the past 14 years, the Kardashian/Jenner family have shared their lives with the world. To pay tribute to the last episode, Dambuza, who is a fan of the show has recreated Kim Kardashian’s three iconic looks from over the last fourteen years KUWTK has been in production. Some of the looks include the iconic red carpet looks at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week, as well as the magazine cover that “broke the internet”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe)

The Soweto-born star, who is also a YouTube sensation, admits that he will forever love the KUWTK show.

He said: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians inspired me to venture into reality TV, so I had to do something special to honour the last season! People who follow me online know that I like to create different personas and wear different wigs; I was extremely honoured and excited to recreate some of Kim Kardashian’s iconic looks for the day. I hope I’ve done her proud!”

In the final season, starting on Sunday, the family is faced with life-changing decisions about their future while navigating a world changed by a global pandemic.