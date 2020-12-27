Last chance for local designers to enter New Talent Search

Time is ticking, and if you haven’t entered the South African Fashion Week New Talent Search 2021 now is the time to do so.

With only two weeks until the applications close, South African designers are urged to join in the movement of changing how we look at fabric design within fashion design.

The New Talent Search is open to ladies’ wear designers whose businesses are based in South Africa. All designer applicants must supply a minimum of one store (this can include your store or online store) and must be under 10 years in business to qualify to enter.

To give their consumers something different, this is what the designers must look into:

*Consider fabrics that have the least impact on the environment.