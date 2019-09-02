We are opening a @WalkFreshSA @WalkFreshSandtn inside @sportsceneSA Sandton City next week Thursday. From Daveyton to the world. pic.twitter.com/iYvPXahE4p— Rra'Kgwebo (@Lethab_Ofresh) August 29, 2019
@Lethab_Ofresh you are not just a Worker but a Leader & hope to a Black Child, we might not tell you but we are Proud of you as Dtown 1520 people, few occasions I had to talk to you I witness why your business is successful. KEEP ON KEEPING ON, eKASI BABEKEWENA my Brother. pic.twitter.com/VJTNRoxP9t— Siyabonga_Maloka 🇮🇹 (@Siya_Maloka_) August 30, 2019
Don’t give up on your favourite footwear before bringing them to us. 🤞🏾 Get in touch with us for all your sneaker cleaning & shoe care needs or find your nearest drop off point & start walking fresh! 😃 #walkfresh #walkfreshsoweto #sneakercleaning #shoecare #shoelaundry #entrepreneurship #blackbusiness #youthowned
