The founder of Walk Fresh, Lethabo Mokone. Picture: Supplied.

Lethabo Mokoena, a young man from the dusty streets of Daveyton, East Rand, is opening another franchise in Sandton City.



On Thursday, September 5, Mokoena and his sneakerhead crew will unveil the third Walk Fresh store which will be inside Sandton City's Sportscene.









Walk Fresh is a boutique sneaker cleaning and shoe-care service founded by award-winning entrepreneur, Lethabo Mokoena.





With franchises in Daveyton, Soweto, and now Sandton, the brand is best known for sneaker cleaning, suede/nubuck refurbishing, and maintenance, shoe shining and repairing services for all footwear brands, makes and materials.









Mokoena has become an inspiration to many young people who come from the hood.





@Lethab_Ofresh you are not just a Worker but a Leader & hope to a Black Child, we might not tell you but we are Proud of you as Dtown 1520 people, few occasions I had to talk to you I witness why your business is successful. KEEP ON KEEPING ON, eKASI BABEKEWENA my Brother. pic.twitter.com/VJTNRoxP9t — Siyabonga_Maloka 🇮🇹 (@Siya_Maloka_) August 30, 2019

He is also capable of turning old shoes into something fresh and make them as good as new.





Before





After



