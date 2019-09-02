The founder of Walk Fresh, Lethabo Mokone. Picture: Supplied.
Lethabo Mokoena, a young man from the dusty streets of Daveyton, East Rand, is opening another franchise in Sandton City. 

On Thursday, September 5, Mokoena and his sneakerhead crew will unveil the third Walk Fresh store which will be inside Sandton City's Sportscene. 


Walk Fresh is a boutique sneaker cleaning and shoe-care service founded by award-winning entrepreneur, Lethabo Mokoena. 

With franchises in Daveyton, Soweto, and now Sandton, the brand is best known for sneaker cleaning, suede/nubuck refurbishing, and maintenance, shoe shining and repairing services for all footwear brands, makes and materials.


Mokoena has become an inspiration to many young people who come from the hood. 

He is also capable of turning old shoes into something fresh and make them as good as new. 

Before

After

