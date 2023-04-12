Let kids be kids. Dressing little girls in adult clothes can be dangerous

Even though I keep my finger on the pulse of what is hot in fashion, I certainly don’t buy into all of it. Let’s just say you won’t find me wearing a crop top or anything that involves cut-outs!

While these looks don’t appeal to me at all, it looks great on others. In fact, I admire ladies who can pull off such looks with confidence, no matter their body shape and size. However, I do feel that these looks should be reserved for youngsters and grown-ups.

So when I see little ones, children and toddlers, wearing clothes clearly meant for adults, it does get my back up. Yes, it’s up to the parent to dress their child as they see fit, but when a child is three-years-old, what say do they have in the matter? With all the sickos out there, it boggles my mind that a parent would let their little one go out in public looking like a teenager or even worse a grown woman.

What is even more shocking is those who share images of their kids dressed like that on social media for the world to see. By now all parents should know about the dangers of sharing images of children online. Sharing images of children on social media can be dangerous. Picture: Vanessa Serpas/ Unsplash So when I came across this TikTok account of a little girl wearing age-inappropriate outfits I was completely shocked.

The toddler’s mom shares videos of her little girl wearing trendy outfits with her 1.4 million followers. @queen_kye18 #fyp #outfitinspo #toddlersoftiktok #CapCut ♬ drive who crazy by D4M Sloan - ᖭི༏ᖫྀ Outfits often include leather items, crop tops, mini skirts, short dresses, and tight clothing items. On odd occasions, the little one even wears sheer tops, as well as fishnet stockings. While some of her followers think that the outfits are cute, many, like me, do not approve.