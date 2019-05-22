Dads can now get matching outfits to their daughters. Picture: Matalan

Dads will always dote on their little princesses – now they can dress like them, too.

UK high street fashion retailer Matalan has launched a matching clothing range for fathers and daughters.

A floral-patterned cotton shirt for dad can be twinned with a girl’s frock in the same print. Newborns can join in the fun, with a co-ordinating dress and knickers.

The collection also has a line of boys’ shirts so they can dress like dad at formal or casual events.

Retailers have long stocked matching outfits for mothers and daughters, made popular by stars including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

Last Christmas the retailer launched mother-daughter party dresses – with a co-ordinated shirt for dad.

Dads and their boys can match too. Picture: Matalan

Fashioned from the same print, little lads aged nine months to six years can co-ordinate in the bold blue and pink design.

Lots of high street stores sell "mini-me" collections aimed at mums, but now fathers can get in on the action too.

Daily Mail